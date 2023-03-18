Saturday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (25-9) and the Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) at Pauley Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-58 and heavily favors UCLA to come out on top. Game time is at 11:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Bruins suffered a 65-61 loss to Washington State.

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 72, Sacramento State 58

UCLA Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins notched their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 9-9 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UCLA is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

72-65 over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 19

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

73-66 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 22

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hornets took down the UTEP Miners 63-50 on November 26.

Sacramento State has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Sacramento State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-50 over UTEP (No. 107) on November 26

76-63 over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on March 8

82-73 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 23

82-74 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 127) on January 7

70-68 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on November 19

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per contest to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +283 scoring differential overall.

UCLA is tallying 67.7 points per game this year in conference games, which is 2.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.2).

The Bruins post 71.6 points per game at home, compared to 67.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

UCLA is surrendering 58.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (65.4).

The Bruins' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 67.1 points a contest compared to the 70.2 they've averaged this season.

Sacramento State Performance Insights