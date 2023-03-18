UCLA vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Saturday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (25-9) and the Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) at Pauley Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-58 and heavily favors UCLA to come out on top. Game time is at 11:30 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Bruins suffered a 65-61 loss to Washington State.
UCLA vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 72, Sacramento State 58
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins notched their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 9-9 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UCLA is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 72-65 over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 19
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 73-66 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 22
Sacramento State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Hornets took down the UTEP Miners 63-50 on November 26.
- Sacramento State has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Sacramento State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-50 over UTEP (No. 107) on November 26
- 76-63 over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on March 8
- 82-73 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 23
- 82-74 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 127) on January 7
- 70-68 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on November 19
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per contest to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +283 scoring differential overall.
- UCLA is tallying 67.7 points per game this year in conference games, which is 2.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.2).
- The Bruins post 71.6 points per game at home, compared to 67.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- UCLA is surrendering 58.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (65.4).
- The Bruins' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 67.1 points a contest compared to the 70.2 they've averaged this season.
Sacramento State Performance Insights
- The Hornets' +307 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.3 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per contest (65th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Sacramento State is putting up more points (71.6 per game) than it is overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Hornets are putting up 71.7 points per game, 4.2 more than they are averaging on the road (67.5).
- Sacramento State is allowing fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (62.5).
- The Hornets are scoring 73.6 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 4.3 more than their average for the season (69.3).
