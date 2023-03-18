Saturday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) and the Portland Pilots (23-8) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oklahoma squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Sooners are coming off of an 82-72 loss to Iowa State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Oklahoma vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Oklahoma vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 76, Portland 69

Oklahoma Schedule Analysis

On January 8 against the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13) in our computer rankings, the Sooners secured their signature win of the season, an 82-79 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sooners are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Oklahoma has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Oklahoma 2022-23 Best Wins

82-79 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on January 8

69-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 29) on December 4

98-92 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on February 7

80-74 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on January 14

86-80 on the road over Kansas (No. 41) on February 19

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots beat the No. 16-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 64-60, on March 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

64-60 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 7

66-60 over Houston (No. 69) on November 24

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 99) on December 19

61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on February 27

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 118) on February 2

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +275 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (second in college basketball) and give up 75.6 per contest (353rd in college basketball).

Oklahoma is putting up 83.7 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (84.5).

The Sooners put up 84.7 points per game at home, compared to 84.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.1 points per contest.

Defensively, Oklahoma has been better at home this season, allowing 71.3 points per game, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.

The Sooners' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81 points a contest compared to the 84.5 they've averaged this season.

Portland Performance Insights