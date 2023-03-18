North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) clashing at Value City Arena (on March 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 win for North Carolina.
The Tar Heels enter this game following a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' best win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.
- The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 18th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 15
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 6 UConn Huskies on February 21, the Red Storm captured their signature win of the season, a 69-64 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Red Storm are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
- St. John's (NY) has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21
- 66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on December 4
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on January 18
- 66-64 over Purdue (No. 47) on March 16
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 62) on November 25
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels have a +301 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and are giving up 59.5 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.
- With 64.5 points per game in ACC action, North Carolina is scoring 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.2 PPG).
- Offensively, the Tar Heels have performed better at home this year, posting 73.7 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
- North Carolina is ceding 54.1 points per game this year at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.6).
- The Tar Heels' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 61.7 points a contest compared to the 69.2 they've averaged this season.
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm's +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (170th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).
- In Big East games, St. John's (NY) has averaged 2.4 fewer points (63.1) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Red Storm average 68.4 points per game. On the road, they score 62.4.
- At home, St. John's (NY) concedes 57.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 62.1.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Red Storm are tallying 60.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 65.5.
