How to Watch Michigan vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2% higher than the 43.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
- Michigan is 12-4 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 255th.
- The Wolverines put up only 1.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Commodores allow (71.8).
- Michigan is 12-6 when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Michigan averages 76.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.1.
- At home, the Wolverines allow 68.0 points per game. Away, they give up 70.0.
- Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.9%).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/9/2023
|Rutgers
|L 62-50
|United Center
|3/14/2023
|Toledo
|W 90-80
|Crisler Center
|3/18/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
