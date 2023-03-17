How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) play against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup starts at 12:40 PM.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games Xavier shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 23-6 overall.
- The Owls are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 35th.
- The Musketeers average 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls give up (68.9).
- Xavier is 23-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- Kennesaw State has put together a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 266th.
- The Owls' 75.3 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- When Kennesaw State gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 22-3.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Xavier has performed better at home this year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game on the road.
- The Musketeers surrender 71.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 77.1 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Xavier has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 40.5% percentage on the road.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Kennesaw State is scoring 9.2 more points per game at home (80.4) than on the road (71.2).
- At home the Owls are allowing 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they are away (71.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State makes fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-84
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Creighton
|W 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Marquette
|L 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|Queens
|W 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 80-71
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/5/2023
|Liberty
|W 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/17/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
