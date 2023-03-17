The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) will try to defeat the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 4:30 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Iona Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-9.5) 141.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-9) 141 -460 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-10) 143.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends

  • UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Huskies games have gone over the point total 18 out of 31 times this season.
  • Iona has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • In the Gaels' 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • UConn's national championship odds (+1800) place it ninth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 11th-best.
  • The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1800, which is the 56th-biggest change in the country.
  • UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

Iona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Iona has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

