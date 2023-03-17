The No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 10:00 PM. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 72.4 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 56.8 the Rebels allow.

Gonzaga is 27-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Ole Miss' record is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Rebels put up are 9.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.6).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 19-3.

Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Rebels shoot 38.7% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Rebels have conceded.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Alabama W 57-55 Foster Auditorium 3/3/2023 Texas A&M W 77-60 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 South Carolina L 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Gonzaga - Maples Pavilion

Gonzaga Schedule