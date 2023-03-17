The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the No. 11 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:00 PM. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Michigan vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels score an average of 77.2 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 63.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

UNLV is 27-1 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Michigan is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 77.2 points.

The Wolverines average 74.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.4 the Lady Rebels allow.

Michigan has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

UNLV has a 25-0 record when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.

The Wolverines shoot 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede defensively.

The Lady Rebels shoot 47.2% from the field, just 6.3% higher than the Wolverines allow.

Michigan Schedule