Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) taking on the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 win for Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Wolverines are coming off of an 81-79 loss to Ohio State in their last outing on Friday.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allow 63.5 per contest (160th in college basketball).
- Michigan's offense has been less productive in Big Ten matchups this season, tallying 73.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.6 PPG.
- The Wolverines are scoring 78.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.8 points per contest.
- Michigan surrenders 63.6 points per game in home games, compared to 62.3 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Wolverines have been putting up 70.4 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
