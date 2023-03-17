Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Michigan taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Wolverines lost their most recent matchup 81-79 against Ohio State on Friday.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Wolverines beat the North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on December 20 by a score of 76-68, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Wolverines have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Michigan Performance Insights