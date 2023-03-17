Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Michigan taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Wolverines lost their most recent matchup 81-79 against Ohio State on Friday.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Wolverines beat the North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on December 20 by a score of 76-68, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Wolverines have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines' +346 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (160th in college basketball).
- Michigan is posting 73.2 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (74.6).
- The Wolverines are scoring 78.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (70.8).
- Michigan is giving up 63.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 62.3.
- On offense, the Wolverines have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 70.4 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 74.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.