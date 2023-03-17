Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) taking on the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Michigan, so expect a tight matchup.
In their last time out, the Wolverines lost 81-79 to Ohio State on Friday.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines took down the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 76-68 win on December 20, which was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines average 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +346 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game.
- Michigan's offense has been less productive in Big Ten contests this season, posting 73.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.6 PPG.
- Offensively, the Wolverines have played better at home this year, posting 78.6 points per game, compared to 70.8 per game on the road.
- Michigan is giving up 63.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 62.3.
- The Wolverines have been putting up 70.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
