Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last outing on Friday, the Wolverines suffered an 81-79 loss to Ohio State.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines defeated the No. 20-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, on December 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Wolverines have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).

Michigan has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights