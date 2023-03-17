How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 12:15 PM.
Michigan State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39%).
- Michigan State is 17-8 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 150th.
- The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.
- Michigan State has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State is averaging 70.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (69).
- The Spartans surrender 61.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan State has performed better at home this season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Nationwide Arena
