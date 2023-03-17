The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 12:15 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. USC matchup.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Michigan State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline USC Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
  • In the Spartans' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • USC is 17-15-0 ATS this season.
  • Trojans games have hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Michigan State is 22nd-best in the country. It is way below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Spartans' national championship odds have fallen from +6000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +7000, Michigan State has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

