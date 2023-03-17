The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The over/under is set at 152.5 in the matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 152.5

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has a record of 20-2, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Florida Atlantic is 19-11-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Owls have been victorious four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 14 46.7% 79.8 158.6 71.9 136.9 145.9 Florida Atlantic 8 26.7% 78.8 158.6 65 136.9 142.1

Additional Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Tigers have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Florida Atlantic is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Owls have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

The Tigers record 14.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Owls allow (65).

Memphis is 11-10 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 65 points.

The Owls score an average of 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 13-6 against the spread and 21-1 overall when it scores more than 71.9 points.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-13-0 12-11 16-14-0 Florida Atlantic 19-11-0 3-2 17-13-0

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Memphis Florida Atlantic 13-2 Home Record 17-0 7-5 Away Record 11-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

