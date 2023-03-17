Friday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) versus the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:55 PM on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Kent State projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Indiana. The over/under is currently listed at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +160

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Indiana vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kent State

Pick ATS: Kent State (+4.5)



Kent State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Indiana has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Kent State is 20-10-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hoosiers are 17-11-0 and the Golden Flashes are 12-18-0. The teams score an average of 151.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

Indiana grabs 33 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Indiana makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) while shooting 37% from deep (41st in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 33.2%.

The Hoosiers rank 70th in college basketball by averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 121st in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hoosiers commit 11.2 per game (110th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (304th in college basketball play).

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes' +371 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Kent State accumulates rank 138th in the nation, 1.7 more than the 30.7 its opponents collect.

Kent State connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31%.

Kent State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.1 per game (100th in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (15th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.