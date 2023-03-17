Plenty of bets on Miami versus Drake are available, and if you're located in an area with legal online sports betting and haven't gotten started yet, read on for how to join BetMGM and receive the best offer possible via the BetMGM bonus for new customers!

Miami vs. Drake Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -2.5

Miami -2.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -145, Drake +120

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to wager on the Hurricanes and Bulldogs matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Hurricanes (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Hurricanes at -2.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -2.5 means that the Hurricanes must win by at least three points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Bulldogs would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Miami be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.