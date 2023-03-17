If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to place a bet on the Marquette-Vermont game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to join up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus right away!

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -10.5

Marquette -10.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -650, Vermont +450

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to wager on the Golden Eagles and Catamounts matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Golden Eagles (-650), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Golden Eagles win, and you bet $10, you'd get $11.54 back.

Betting against the point spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can provide a larger payout. For instance, if the Golden Eagles are listed at -10.5 in this game, the -10.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must defeat their opponent by at least 11 points. If, however, the Golden Eagles fail to win by at least 11 points, then the Catamounts will "cover" the spread and be the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Marquette win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.