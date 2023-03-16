Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 16.

The Hawks are coming off of an 80-55 win against Towson in their last outing on Sunday.

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

When the Hawks beat the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on March 10 by a score of 65-59, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Monmouth 2022-23 Best Wins

65-59 over Drexel (No. 120) on March 10

70-66 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on February 12

73-60 over Northeastern (No. 134) on March 11

54-49 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 30

80-55 over Towson (No. 140) on March 12

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Golden Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allowing 63.2 (148th in college basketball).

Offensively, Monmouth is tallying 63.1 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (64.1 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Hawks have fared better in home games this year, averaging 63.3 points per game, compared to 62.8 per game in road games.

Monmouth surrenders 61.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.7 in away games.

The Hawks have been racking up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 64.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights