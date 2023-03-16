Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 16.
The Hawks are coming off of an 80-55 win against Towson in their last outing on Sunday.
Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63
Monmouth Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawks beat the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on March 10 by a score of 65-59, it was their best victory of the year so far.
Monmouth 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-59 over Drexel (No. 120) on March 10
- 70-66 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on February 12
- 73-60 over Northeastern (No. 134) on March 11
- 54-49 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 30
- 80-55 over Towson (No. 140) on March 12
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- On November 7, the Golden Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.
- Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7
Monmouth Performance Insights
- The Hawks have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allowing 63.2 (148th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Monmouth is tallying 63.1 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (64.1 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Hawks have fared better in home games this year, averaging 63.3 points per game, compared to 62.8 per game in road games.
- Monmouth surrenders 61.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.7 in away games.
- The Hawks have been racking up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 64.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per contest, 121st in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential.
- Tennessee Tech scores more in conference play (71.3 points per game) than overall (69.1).
- The Golden Eagles score 74 points per game at home, and 65 away.
- At home Tennessee Tech is giving up 61 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is away (65.1).
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles are posting 70.7 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (69.1).
