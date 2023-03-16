Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 16.

The Hawks are coming off of an 80-55 win against Towson in their last outing on Sunday.

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

  • When the Hawks beat the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on March 10 by a score of 65-59, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Monmouth 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-59 over Drexel (No. 120) on March 10
  • 70-66 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on February 12
  • 73-60 over Northeastern (No. 134) on March 11
  • 54-49 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 30
  • 80-55 over Towson (No. 140) on March 12

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

  • On November 7, the Golden Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.
  • Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7
  • 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4
  • 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
  • 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
  • 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7

Monmouth Performance Insights

  • The Hawks have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allowing 63.2 (148th in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Monmouth is tallying 63.1 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (64.1 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
  • Offensively, the Hawks have fared better in home games this year, averaging 63.3 points per game, compared to 62.8 per game in road games.
  • Monmouth surrenders 61.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.7 in away games.
  • The Hawks have been racking up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 64.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

  • The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per contest, 121st in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential.
  • Tennessee Tech scores more in conference play (71.3 points per game) than overall (69.1).
  • The Golden Eagles score 74 points per game at home, and 65 away.
  • At home Tennessee Tech is giving up 61 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is away (65.1).
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles are posting 70.7 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (69.1).

