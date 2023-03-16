Thursday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and Howard Bison (22-12) going head to head at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 80-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at TBA on March 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Kansas vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Howard 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-16.4)

Kansas (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Kansas is 14-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Howard's 16-12-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have a 14-17-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bison have a record of 15-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Kansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 games. Howard has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +238 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and are giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 115th in college basketball.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 89th in the country, and are 1.2 more than the 32 its opponents grab per outing.

Kansas connects on 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.2% from long range.

The Jayhawks' 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 140th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (211th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (69th in college basketball).

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison's +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (235th in college basketball).

Howard ranks 129th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Howard hits 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Howard forces 15.1 turnovers per game (24th in college basketball) while committing 15.8 (362nd in college basketball).

