The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:50 PM. The contest airs on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Auburn is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 112th.

The 72.7 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Hawkeyes give up.

Auburn has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Iowa has put together a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 71st.

The Hawkeyes average 13.1 more points per game (80.2) than the Tigers allow (67.1).

When Iowa allows fewer than 72.7 points, it is 12-3.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

At home, Auburn is scoring 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it is in away games (70.9).

The Tigers are surrendering 64.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (70.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn has fared worse at home this season, averaging 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game and a 31.6% percentage away from home.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa is scoring more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9).

The Hawkeyes are conceding more points at home (76 per game) than away (72).

Iowa drains more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 @ Alabama L 90-85 Coleman Coliseum 3/4/2023 Tennessee W 79-70 Neville Arena 3/9/2023 Arkansas L 76-73 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Iowa - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Iowa Schedule