Michigan vs. Toledo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 14
The Toledo Rockets (27-7) hope to continue an eight-game road winning run at the Michigan Wolverines (17-15) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Toledo matchup.
Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 16-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- Wolverines games have hit the over 18 out of 30 times this season.
- Toledo has covered 21 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.
- So far this year, 23 out of the Rockets' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Michigan is 67th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (53rd).
- The Wolverines' national championship odds have decreased from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the third-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
