The Toledo Rockets (27-7) hope to continue an eight-game road winning run at the Michigan Wolverines (17-15) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Toledo matchup.

Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Toledo Moneyline

Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 16-13-1 record against the spread this season.

Wolverines games have hit the over 18 out of 30 times this season.

Toledo has covered 21 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, 23 out of the Rockets' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Michigan is 67th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (53rd).

The Wolverines' national championship odds have decreased from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.