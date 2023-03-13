Grayson Allen and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Allen, in his last showing, had 12 points in a 125-116 loss to the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Allen's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.0 Assists -- 2.4 2.0 PRA -- 16.5 17.3 PR 13.5 14.1 15.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Kings

Allen is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings have conceded 41.8 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 26.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 15th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 29 10 6 4 2 0 0

