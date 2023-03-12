How to Watch the Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
The Patriot conference champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the No. 2 Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) meet at 12:00 PM.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders' 61.6 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 57.4 the Terriers give up.
- When it scores more than 57.4 points, Holy Cross is 17-4.
- Boston University's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Terriers record 69.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 54.5 the Crusaders allow.
- When Boston University scores more than 54.5 points, it is 22-4.
- Holy Cross is 21-5 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 66-52
|Case Gym
|3/9/2023
|Army
|W 84-68
|Case Gym
|3/12/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Case Gym
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Boston University
|W 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|American
|W 73-44
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/9/2023
|Lehigh
|W 71-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
