Sunday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with Drake coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 12.

The Bruins enter this matchup on the heels of a 69-62 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their best win of the season on February 25 by registering an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bruins are 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25

69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season on November 19 by registering an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Drake has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 62) on January 6

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 80) on March 11

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on February 18

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game with a +189 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allow 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball).

In conference games, Belmont averages more points per game (73.3) than its season average (71.2).

The Bruins are posting 75.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.1).

Belmont cedes 64.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.7 in road games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bruins have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 77.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 71.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Drake Performance Insights