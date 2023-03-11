Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the first-place Boston Bruins (49-9-5) host the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (29-26-9) on Saturday, March 11 at TD Garden.

Tune in to ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet to see the Bruins and the Red Wings take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2022 Bruins Red Wings 5-1 BOS

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 208 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

With 190 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 63 24 36 60 34 47 54.5% David Perron 64 16 24 40 29 29 22.2% Dominik Kubalik 63 18 21 39 14 11 50% Andrew Copp 64 6 29 35 32 15 48.7% Lucas Raymond 56 16 18 34 21 25 31.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 132 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (237 total, 3.8 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 43 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players