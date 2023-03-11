Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the first-place Boston Bruins (49-9-5) host the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (29-26-9) on Saturday, March 11 at TD Garden.

Tune in to ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet to see the Bruins and the Red Wings take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/27/2022 Bruins Red Wings 5-1 BOS

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings' total of 208 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
  • With 190 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 63 24 36 60 34 47 54.5%
David Perron 64 16 24 40 29 29 22.2%
Dominik Kubalik 63 18 21 39 14 11 50%
Andrew Copp 64 6 29 35 32 15 48.7%
Lucas Raymond 56 16 18 34 21 25 31.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have allowed 132 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (237 total, 3.8 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 43 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 63 45 40 85 90 42 40%
Brad Marchand 55 20 35 55 59 23 39.5%
David Krejci 58 13 39 52 32 14 48.6%
Patrice Bergeron 63 23 25 48 18 34 60.3%
Pavel Zacha 63 16 27 43 27 25 40.9%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.