Saturday's contest between the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) and the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iona squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 11.

The Lady Gaels enter this game after a 67-66 victory over Siena on Friday.

Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Iona Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Gaels took down the Quinnipiac Bobcats 47-42 on January 14.

Iona has 21 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on March 9, the Lady Jaspers notched their signature win of the season, a 50-43 victory.

Manhattan has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (15).

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9

81-68 over Niagara (No. 221) on March 10

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2

Iona Performance Insights

The Lady Gaels have a +275 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and are allowing 54.3 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

Offensively, Iona is putting up 64.5 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (63.1 points per game) is 1.4 PPG lower.

The Lady Gaels score 67.4 points per game in home games, compared to 60.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Iona is allowing 53.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 55.3.

The Lady Gaels have scored 63.1 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.

Manhattan Performance Insights