Friday's Big Ten tournament matchup between the Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-18, 5-15 Big Ten) at United Center at 2:30 PM ET features the Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Buckeyes' Brice Sensabaugh as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on BTN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: BTN | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State won its most recent game against Ohio State, 84-78, on Saturday. Hoggard was its leading scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM A.J Hoggard 23 3 7 1 0 2 Joey Hauser 16 6 2 0 0 3 Tyson Walker 15 3 6 1 0 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard puts up a team-leading 6.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.

Joey Hauser leads his team in rebounds per game (7), and also posts 14.2 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker paces his squad in points per contest (14.8), and also averages 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden is putting up 9.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Mady Sissoko posts 5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)