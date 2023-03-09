How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at United Center. The contest is scheduled for 12:00 PM.
Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- In games Michigan shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 15-10 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolverines sit at 50th.
- The Wolverines record 13.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow (60.4).
- When Michigan puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 15-11.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Michigan is averaging 6.7 more points per game (75.8) than it is when playing on the road (69.1).
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines are giving up 67.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.
- Looking at three-pointers, Michigan has performed better when playing at home this season, draining 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 33.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 87-79
|Crisler Center
|3/2/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 91-87
|State Farm Center
|3/5/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/9/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|United Center
