Thursday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) and the Brooklyn Nets (37-28) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their most recent game against the Magic, 134-123, on Tuesday. Brook Lopez was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 26 6 1 1 3 0 Jevon Carter 24 2 5 0 1 4 Khris Middleton 24 4 11 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is tops on his squad in both points (31.2) and rebounds (11.9) per game, and also puts up 5.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is tops on the Bucks at 7.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 19.9 points. He is ninth in the NBA in assists.

Lopez is averaging 15.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

Grayson Allen posts 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday 21.3 3.8 7.1 0.6 0.1 3.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 19.8 7.6 4.9 0.4 0.7 0.6 Brook Lopez 19.6 7.5 1.4 0.4 2 2.1 Jevon Carter 12.8 3.4 1.8 0.6 0.1 2.7 Khris Middleton 8.7 3.6 3.4 0.5 0 0.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.