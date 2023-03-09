The Brooklyn Nets (37-28), on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank ninth in the league while giving up 111.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +269 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 38-24-3 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has compiled a 34-30-1 record against the spread this year.

Bucks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +190 - Nets +25000 +9000 -598

