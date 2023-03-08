The Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9) host the Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Red Wings have lost six games in a row.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-240) Blackhawks (+200) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won 52.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (9-8).

Detroit has not played as a moneyline favorite of -240 or shorter.

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 70.6% in this matchup.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 38 of 63 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 186 (24th) Goals 156 (32nd) 205 (19th) Goals Allowed 223 (24th) 44 (13th) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 42 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (21st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Red Wings with DraftKings.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Red Wings offense's 186 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings rank 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (205 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-19) ranks them 23rd in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.