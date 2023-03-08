Wednesday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (25-5) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (15-14) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Eagles came out on top in their most recent outing 74-64 against Ohio on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 76, Eastern Michigan 60

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

  • Against the North Dakota State Bison on December 1, the Eagles picked up their best win of the season, a 73-55 home victory.
  • Based on the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
  • Eastern Michigan has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 180) on December 1
  • 71-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 23
  • 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 207) on January 21
  • 61-57 at home over Buffalo (No. 219) on February 23
  • 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 17

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

  • The Eagles have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 64.6 points per game (191st in college basketball) and conceding 65.4 (208th in college basketball).
  • Eastern Michigan has averaged 1.3 fewer points in MAC games (63.3) than overall (64.6).
  • At home, the Eagles score 65.8 points per game. On the road, they average 64.6.
  • At home, Eastern Michigan gives up 64.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 67.3.
  • The Eagles have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 64.0 points per contest, 0.6 fewer points their than season average of 64.6.

