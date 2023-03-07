The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) will play to decide the Summit conference champion on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (66.6) than the Jackrabbits give up (60.6).

When it scores more than 60.6 points, Omaha is 10-10.

South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.

The 79.0 points per game the Jackrabbits average are 9.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (69.9).

South Dakota State is 21-0 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.

The Jackrabbits are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (56.8%).

The Mavericks make 31.6% of their shots from the field, 7.5% lower than the Jackrabbits' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Oral Roberts W 92-67 Mabee Center 3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center 3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center 3/7/2023 Omaha - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Omaha Schedule