The Milwaukee Bucks (46-18) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Orlando Magic (27-38) on Tuesday, March 7 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Bucks took care of business in their last outing 117-111 against the Wizards on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-leading 23 points for the Bucks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Out Illness 31.2 11.9 5.5 Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Jrue Holiday PG Out Neck 19.9 5.1 7.3 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.2 2.3 0.5

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (Hip), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Questionable (Adductor), Admiral Schofield: Out (Concussion)

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The 115.6 points per game the Bucks average are only 1.9 more points than the Magic give up (113.7).

Milwaukee has a 31-3 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.

The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 121.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.7 points more than the 115.6 they've scored this season.

Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 3.3 more than its opponents (11.5). It is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.3%.

The Bucks rank 10th in the NBA with 113.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 227.5

