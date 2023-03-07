Bobby Portis and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Portis had five points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 117-111 win against the Wizards.

Below we will look at Portis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.7 12.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.7 8.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA 28.5 25.1 21.7 PR 26.5 23.4 20.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bobby Portis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Bobby Portis has made 5.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

Portis is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Portis' Bucks average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the league, allowing 113.7 points per contest.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

The Magic are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 17 0 4 1 0 0 1 12/5/2022 27 18 10 1 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Portis or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.