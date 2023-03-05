Assembly Hall is where the Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) will clash on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Hunter Dickinson are players to watch for the Hoosiers and Wolverines, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan's Last Game

In its most recent game, Michigan fell to Illinois on Thursday, 91-87 in OT. Dickinson scored a team-high 31 points (and chipped in three assists and 16 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Hunter Dickinson 31 16 3 0 3 1 Kobe Bufkin 23 6 0 1 1 3 Jett Howard 15 5 1 0 1 3

Michigan Players to Watch

Dickinson is the Wolverines' top scorer (18 points per game) and rebounder (8.9), and posts 1.5 assists.

Kobe Bufkin gets the Wolverines 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Wolverines receive 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jett Howard.

Dug McDaniel is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 3 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the field.

Terrance Williams II is putting up 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)