Sunday's Big Ten schedule will see the Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) face the Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Michigan matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 144.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-4.5) 145 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-4.5) 144.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Indiana (-4.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Michigan has put together a 15-13-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wolverines have covered the spread four times this season (4-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Indiana is 13-15-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 17 out of the Hoosiers' 28 games this season have hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The Wolverines were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.
  • Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

