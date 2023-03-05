Michigan vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 5
Sunday's Big Ten schedule will see the Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) face the Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on CBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Michigan matchup.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|144.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-4.5)
|145
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-4.5)
|144.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Indiana (-4.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 15-13-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread four times this season (4-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Indiana is 13-15-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 17 out of the Hoosiers' 28 games this season have hit the over.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The Wolverines were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.
- Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
