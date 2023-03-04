The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo had 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 139-117 win versus the Magic.

Below, we look at Antetokounmpo's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.3 29.2 Rebounds 11.5 12.0 11.1 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.9 PRA 48.5 48.7 46.2 PR 43.5 43.3 40.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the 76ers

Antetokounmpo is responsible for taking 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 4.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 41.7 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 23.6 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 34 25 14 4 1 1 1 10/20/2022 36 21 13 8 1 3 1

