Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14) and Ohio Bobcats (6-22) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Eagles' most recent contest was a 73-63 loss to Northern Illinois on Wednesday.
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 68, Ohio 65
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles took down the North Dakota State Bison, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on December 1 by a score of 73-55, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 23
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 21
- 61-57 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on February 23
- 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 17
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 237) on January 25
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 64.2 points per game, 199th in college basketball, while conceding 65.5 per contest, 212th in college basketball) and have a -36 scoring differential.
- Eastern Michigan scores fewer points in conference play (62.7 per game) than overall (64.2).
- The Eagles are scoring more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (63.7).
- At home, Eastern Michigan gives up 64.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 67.6.
- The Eagles are posting 63.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.3 fewer points than their average for the season (64.2).
