Central Michigan vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Akron Zips (16-12) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-22) at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Akron coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM on March 4.
The Chippewas are coming off of a 74-65 loss to Western Michigan in their last outing on Wednesday.
Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Central Michigan vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 71, Central Michigan 67
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Chippewas defeated the North Dakota State Bison, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 66-65, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Central Michigan is 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 4
- 72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on February 11
- 83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on February 15
- 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 296) on January 25
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on January 1
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas' -275 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 65 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (352nd in college basketball).
- On offense, Central Michigan is tallying 68.1 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (65 points per game) is 3.1 PPG lower.
- The Chippewas score 66.8 points per game in home games, compared to 65.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Central Michigan is surrendering 5.5 fewer points per game (72.3) than on the road (77.8).
- On offense, the Chippewas have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 69.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 65 they've racked up over the course of this year.
