Bucks vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 31.3 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (45-17) host Joel Embiid (second, 33.0 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|231.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 23 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.
- Milwaukee has had an average of 226.5 points in its games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Bucks have a 37-25-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has won 41, or 82%, of the 50 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 25 of its 30 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|23
|37.1%
|115.3
|229.5
|111.2
|221.5
|225.6
|76ers
|19
|30.6%
|114.2
|229.5
|110.3
|221.5
|223.0
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Bucks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread at home (20-12-0) than it does in away games (17-13-0).
- The Bucks score 115.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.
- Milwaukee is 30-7 against the spread and 33-4 overall when scoring more than 110.3 points.
Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|37-25
|23-13
|30-32
|76ers
|36-26
|3-2
|36-26
Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Bucks
|76ers
|115.3
|114.2
|10
|15
|30-7
|26-10
|33-4
|30-6
|111.2
|110.3
|5
|3
|27-14
|31-12
|33-8
|32-11
