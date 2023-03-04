Brook Lopez and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Lopez, in his previous game (March 1 win against the Magic) put up 18 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lopez, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.7 17.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 8.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA 19.5 22.5 26.7 PR 18.5 21.3 25.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the league, giving up 110.3 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 41.7 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 23.6 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 34 15 4 2 2 4 1 10/20/2022 31 17 4 1 4 2 0

