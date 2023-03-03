Michigan State vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Friday's game that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) against the Michigan State Spartans (16-13) at Target Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Spartans took care of business in their last game 67-64 against Nebraska on Thursday.
Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 80, Michigan State 63
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 83-78 win on December 29, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Spartans have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).
Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 over Nebraska (No. 52) on March 2
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on February 12
- 80-65 on the road over Penn State (No. 109) on February 25
- 88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 122) on February 8
- 71-67 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 22
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and giving up 66.2 per outing, 233rd in college basketball) and have a +342 scoring differential.
- Michigan State scores fewer points in conference play (74.7 per game) than overall (78.0).
- In 2022-23 the Spartans are averaging 7.1 more points per game at home (82.0) than away (74.9).
- At home Michigan State is conceding 61.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than it is away (71.2).
- While the Spartans are posting 78.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 74.3 points per contest.
