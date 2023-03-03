The Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on BTN.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
  • Michigan has put together a 20-4 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • The Buckeyes average 81.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 62.9 the Wolverines give up.
  • Ohio State is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
  • Ohio State's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wolverines concede.
  • The Wolverines' 47 shooting percentage from the field is only five higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Rutgers W 71-53 Crisler Center
2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin L 78-70 Kohl Center
3/2/2023 Penn State W 63-61 Target Center
3/3/2023 Ohio State - Target Center

