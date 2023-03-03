The Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on BTN.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

Michigan has put together a 20-4 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

The Buckeyes average 81.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 62.9 the Wolverines give up.

Ohio State is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Ohio State's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wolverines concede.

The Wolverines' 47 shooting percentage from the field is only five higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

