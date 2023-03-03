Friday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) and the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) squaring off at Target Center (on March 3) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 win for Ohio State.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wolverines claimed a 63-61 win against Penn State.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, Michigan 69

Michigan Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wolverines defeated the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, on December 20.

The Wolverines have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).

Michigan has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

84-75 over Baylor (No. 28) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 10

74-57 at home over Illinois (No. 47) on February 2

76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on December 1

Michigan Performance Insights