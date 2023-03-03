Michigan vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) and the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) squaring off at Target Center (on March 3) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 win for Ohio State.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wolverines claimed a 63-61 win against Penn State.
Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 73, Michigan 69
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wolverines defeated the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, on December 20.
- The Wolverines have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).
- Michigan has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 28) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 10
- 74-57 at home over Illinois (No. 47) on February 2
- 76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on December 1
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 138th in college basketball.
- Michigan has averaged 1.3 fewer points in Big Ten games (73.2) than overall (74.5).
- In 2022-23 the Wolverines are averaging 7.8 more points per game at home (78.6) than on the road (70.8).
- At home Michigan is allowing 63.6 points per game, 1.3 more than it is on the road (62.3).
- In their past 10 games, the Wolverines are compiling 68.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 74.5.
