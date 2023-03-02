The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) face the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on BTN.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score an average of 78.4 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.6 the Cornhuskers allow.

When Michigan State gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 13-4.

Michigan State is 15-9 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

The Cornhuskers record 71.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 66.3 the Spartans give up.

Nebraska has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.

Nebraska has a 15-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The Cornhuskers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, seven% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (48.2%).

The Spartans make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

