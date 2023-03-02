Thursday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) and Michigan State Spartans (15-13) matching up at Target Center has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Spartans are coming off of an 80-65 victory over Penn State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Michigan State 70

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Spartans took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 83-78, on December 29.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Spartans are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 112) on February 12

80-65 on the road over Penn State (No. 112) on February 25

88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 125) on February 8

71-67 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 22

71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 144) on January 2

Michigan State Performance Insights