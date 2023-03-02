Michigan vs. Penn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (21-8) and the Penn State Lady Lions (14-16) facing off at Target Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-62 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Wolverines fell in their last matchup 78-70 against Wisconsin on Sunday.
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. Penn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 78, Penn State 62
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' best victory this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Wolverines took home the 76-68 win at a neutral site on December 20.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- Michigan has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 27) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 45) on January 10
- 76-59 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on December 28
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a +346 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball and are giving up 62.9 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Michigan tallies fewer points per game (73.2) than its season average (74.9).
- The Wolverines are averaging 78.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 70.8 points per contest.
- Michigan allows 63.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.3 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Wolverines have been scoring 70.9 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
