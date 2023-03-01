Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Michigan Wolverines (20-6), giving them the 21st-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among Big Ten teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Wolverines host the Ohio State Buckeyes, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20.

Wolverines NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +8000 (Bet $100 to win $8000)

Michigan Team Stats

This year, the Wolverines have a 9-3 record at home and a 7-3 record on the road while going 4-0 in neutral-site games.

In Big Ten action, Michigan is 10-5. It is 10-1 outside of conference play.

Offensively, Michigan is putting up 75.7 points per game (34th-ranked in college basketball). It is giving up 62.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (125th-ranked).

Michigan Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-5 | Q2 Record: 4-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

7-5 | 4-1 | 5-0 | 4-0 Michigan has seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Michigan has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

